More Boston-area schools in the news in February 2000

By David Seymour
Published 28th Feb 2025, 14:11 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 14:20 BST
Here is another collection of photographs from our archives, all taken at schools in the Boston area in February 2000.

One of four photographs of Gipsey Bridge Primary School pupils celebrating the Millennium by dressing as famous figures from the previous 1,000 years for a march led by Richard the Lionheart.

1. Gipsey Bridge Primary School

One of four photographs of Gipsey Bridge Primary School pupils celebrating the Millennium by dressing as famous figures from the previous 1,000 years for a march led by Richard the Lionheart. Photo: Boston Standard

The parade was named Through The Ages and involved children travelling from the school to the Methodist Chapel.

2. Gipsey Bridge Primary School

The parade was named Through The Ages and involved children travelling from the school to the Methodist Chapel. Photo: Boston Standard

Astronauts, athletes and royalty were among the characters who took part in the parade.

3. Gipsey Bridge Primary School

Astronauts, athletes and royalty were among the characters who took part in the parade. Photo: Boston Standard

Junior school members taking part in the event.

4. Gipsey Bridge Primary School

Junior school members taking part in the event. Photo: Boston Standard

