More Boston-area schools in the news in February 2000

1. Gipsey Bridge Primary School
One of four photographs of Gipsey Bridge Primary School pupils celebrating the Millennium by dressing as famous figures from the previous 1,000 years for a march led by Richard the Lionheart. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Gipsey Bridge Primary School
The parade was named Through The Ages and involved children travelling from the school to the Methodist Chapel. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Gipsey Bridge Primary School
Astronauts, athletes and royalty were among the characters who took part in the parade. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Gipsey Bridge Primary School
Junior school members taking part in the event. Photo: Boston Standard
