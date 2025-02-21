Boston-area schools in the news in February 2000

This gallery follows on from three we published last month for pictures featured in the paper in January 2000 – the first here, the second here, and the third here.
1. Turning back the clock 25 years ...
Six photos from the archives for February 2000. Scroll down to read the stories ... Photo: Boston Standard
2. Boston Grammar School
Members of Boston Grammar School's U19 team, who were through to the last 16 of the English Schools' FA Under-19 Trophy. The team beat Park High, from Kings Lynn, to book their place in the third round of the national knockout competition. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Haven High School, Boston
Haven High pupils receiving their commemorative Millennium Medals from the Mayor of Boston Coun Paul Goodale. Pictured with Coun Goodale are some of the school's pupils and Coun Shaun Forster. Photo: Boston Standard
4. St Mary's School, Boston
Pupils at St Mary's RC Primary School, Boston, playing host to Roy Fines, of Powergen Electricity. The school was taking part in a project which encouraged saving energy. The youngsters were given a talk by Mr Fines and were each presented with a low-energy light, an education resource pack, and surveys on saving electricity to take home and complete. Photo: Boston Standard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.