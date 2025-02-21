Boston-area schools in the news in February 2000

By David Seymour
Here are six photographs that appeared in the Boston Standard 25 years ago this month.

1. Turning back the clock 25 years ...

Members of Boston Grammar School's U19 team, who were through to the last 16 of the English Schools' FA Under-19 Trophy. The team beat Park High, from Kings Lynn, to book their place in the third round of the national knockout competition.

2. Boston Grammar School

Haven High pupils receiving their commemorative Millennium Medals from the Mayor of Boston Coun Paul Goodale. Pictured with Coun Goodale are some of the school's pupils and Coun Shaun Forster.

3. Haven High School, Boston

Pupils at St Mary's RC Primary School, Boston, playing host to Roy Fines, of Powergen Electricity. The school was taking part in a project which encouraged saving energy. The youngsters were given a talk by Mr Fines and were each presented with a low-energy light, an education resource pack, and surveys on saving electricity to take home and complete.

4. St Mary's School, Boston

