More photographs from Boston-area schools in March 2000

This is the second gallery for March 2000, following on from this one here.
1. Gibsey Bridge Primary School
Gipsey Bridge Primary School celebrating after receiving the Basic Skills Award of Quality for English and maths skills. The award was presented to the youngest and eldest pupils, Hayleigh Garrett and Robert Arliss, by Lincolnshire director of education Norman Riches. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Haven High School, Boston
Pupils from Boston's Haven High School at the town's Asda supermarket as part of McVities' Big Sum competition. Haven High had teamed up with the store in the hope of winning a computer for the school through the competition. The more 12-packs of McVities' Hula Hoops sold in store, the greater the chance that Haven High would win the kit. As part of the competition, pupils also had to work out the volumes of crisps sold by looking at sales figures. Pictured are pupils Vicki Poelstra, Natalie Hudson, Martin Moon and Freddie Jewell. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Kirton Primary School
Kirton Primary School lending its support to Blue Peter's Bring and Buy For New Life campaign. The school raised £237 for the appeal, which aimed to supply urgently needed equipment to special care baby units all over the UK. Pictured (from left) are Ashley Lennon, William Green, Laura Brown and Adam Kelk, with school secretary Carolyn Green. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Park Primary School, Boston
Kool Kat and Mike Baggaley (left) of Lincolnshire Co-op, presenting a £50 cheque to Boston's Park Primary School after it collected five kilos of milk tops for a recycling project. Pictured with the pupils is teacher Stuart Cuthbertson. Photo: Boston Standard
