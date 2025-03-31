Photos from the Boston Standard archives for March 2000. Scroll down to find the stories ...Photos from the Boston Standard archives for March 2000. Scroll down to find the stories ...
Photos from Boston-area schools in March 2000

By David Seymour
Published 31st Mar 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 13:27 BST
Here are a selection of photographs from the Boston Standard archives, all from March 2000 and all featuring schools from the Boston area (plus one nursery school).

This follows galleries for February 2000 here and here, and others for January 2000 here, here, and here.

Four members of Boston Grammar School's Cross Country Club set to represent Lincolnshire in the National Cross Country finals in London. The group would face competition from 47 other counties in a race involving more than 400 runners. Pictured (from left) are: David Smith, David Pearson, Chris Cope (captain) and Warren Humphries.

1. Boston Grammar School

Four members of Boston Grammar School's Cross Country Club set to represent Lincolnshire in the National Cross Country finals in London. The group would face competition from 47 other counties in a race involving more than 400 runners. Pictured (from left) are: David Smith, David Pearson, Chris Cope (captain) and Warren Humphries. Photo: Boston Standard

Some of the 45 classics pupils and five staff members from Boston High School who visited Greece for a hands-on learning experience. Among the sites visited were the Acropolis, Olympia, Delphi, and the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion. Experiences included: seeing the Evzones changing the guard outside parliament in Athens, travelling along an underground passage at Mycenae, and running a race in the stadium of the first Olympic Games.

2. Boston High School

Some of the 45 classics pupils and five staff members from Boston High School who visited Greece for a hands-on learning experience. Among the sites visited were the Acropolis, Olympia, Delphi, and the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion. Experiences included: seeing the Evzones changing the guard outside parliament in Athens, travelling along an underground passage at Mycenae, and running a race in the stadium of the first Olympic Games. Photo: Boston Standard

Youngsters from Park Primary School, Boston, paying a visit to Boston West Golf Centre. Professional Andrew Hare is pictured alongside pupil Toby Williamson and classmates at the centre's driving range.

3. Park Primary School, Boston

Youngsters from Park Primary School, Boston, paying a visit to Boston West Golf Centre. Professional Andrew Hare is pictured alongside pupil Toby Williamson and classmates at the centre's driving range. Photo: Boston Standard

Another photograph from Park Primary School's visit to Boston West Golf Centre. The school had teamed up with the centre on a project dubbed Mathematics Through Leisure. This aimed to show how mathematics occurs in everyday life. As part of the project, pupils came up with designs for a three-hole course for the school grounds.

4. Park Primary School, Boston

Another photograph from Park Primary School's visit to Boston West Golf Centre. The school had teamed up with the centre on a project dubbed Mathematics Through Leisure. This aimed to show how mathematics occurs in everyday life. As part of the project, pupils came up with designs for a three-hole course for the school grounds. Photo: Boston Standard

