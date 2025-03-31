Photos from Boston-area schools in March 2000

This follows galleries for February 2000 here and here, and others for January 2000 here, here, and here.
1. Boston Grammar School
Four members of Boston Grammar School's Cross Country Club set to represent Lincolnshire in the National Cross Country finals in London. The group would face competition from 47 other counties in a race involving more than 400 runners. Pictured (from left) are: David Smith, David Pearson, Chris Cope (captain) and Warren Humphries. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Boston High School
Some of the 45 classics pupils and five staff members from Boston High School who visited Greece for a hands-on learning experience. Among the sites visited were the Acropolis, Olympia, Delphi, and the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion. Experiences included: seeing the Evzones changing the guard outside parliament in Athens, travelling along an underground passage at Mycenae, and running a race in the stadium of the first Olympic Games. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Park Primary School, Boston
Youngsters from Park Primary School, Boston, paying a visit to Boston West Golf Centre. Professional Andrew Hare is pictured alongside pupil Toby Williamson and classmates at the centre's driving range. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Park Primary School, Boston
Another photograph from Park Primary School's visit to Boston West Golf Centre. The school had teamed up with the centre on a project dubbed Mathematics Through Leisure. This aimed to show how mathematics occurs in everyday life. As part of the project, pupils came up with designs for a three-hole course for the school grounds. Photo: Boston Standard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.