Photos from Boston-area schools in March 2000

2 . Boston High School

Some of the 45 classics pupils and five staff members from Boston High School who visited Greece for a hands-on learning experience. Among the sites visited were the Acropolis, Olympia, Delphi, and the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion. Experiences included: seeing the Evzones changing the guard outside parliament in Athens, travelling along an underground passage at Mycenae, and running a race in the stadium of the first Olympic Games. Photo: Boston Standard