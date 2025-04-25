Photos from Boston-area schools in April 2000

By David Seymour
Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:18 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 16:26 BST
Here is our latest selection of photographs taken at schools in and around Boston 25 years ago.

All these were featured in The Standard in April 2000.

1. Boston High School

Students from Boston High School about to take to the catwalk as models in a fashion show. The event was organised by the Boston High School Association as a fundraiser. The models, who wore high street fashions courtesy of New Look, are pictured with compere Steve Knox, chairman of the association. Photo: Boston Standard

2. Carlton Road Primary School, Boston

Carlton Road Primary School pupils taking a breather during a sponsored walk. The event was organised by the Parents and Staff Association in a bid to raise funds for the school. It involved all pupils making laps around the playground. Photo: Boston Standard

3. Thomas Cowley High School, Donington

The first in a trio of photographs from Donington's Thomas Cowley High School, showing cast members from its production of Grease. Photo: Boston Standard

4. Thomas Cowley High School, Donington

Danny (Michael Spicer) and Sandy (Hayley Pexton), with Pink Ladies Alex Howatson, Sam Sillett, Zara Pixley and Claire East. Photo: Boston Standard

