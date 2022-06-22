NOSTALGIA: Demolition of Woolworths in Boston in 1962

Demolition work in Strait Bargate, Boston, 60 years ago.

A little further back in time, though, the business was based on the other side of the street.

This photograph – taken 60 years ago this week – shows the demolition of that earlier building, what The Standard described at the time as ‘the former store of ‘Messers F. W. Woolworth and Co Ltd’.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Remember where you used to buy sixpenny bargains!’ ran the headline.

“Recognise it?” the paper wrote. “Probably not, although you have probably been inside the building many times.”

In its place, would come a new shop for ‘Montague Burton Ltd’ (or Burton, as the menswear chain is better known).

Today, the unit is occupied by outdoor clothing retailer Trespass.