NOSTALGIA: Hundreds turn out as Prince of Wales visits Boston in 1992

Hundreds of people turned out to see the Prince of Wales visit Boston 30 years ago.

By David Seymour
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 1:11 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 1:18 pm
Boston’s Mayor Ernie Napier and Mayoress Pauline share a joke with Prince Charles at the start of his Royal visit to Pilgrim Hospital.
Boston’s Mayor Ernie Napier and Mayoress Pauline share a joke with Prince Charles at the start of his Royal visit to Pilgrim Hospital.

Prince Charles was on a trip to the area and looked around Pilgrim Hospital (which was officially opened by his sister, the Princess Royal, 15 years earlier) and North Sea Camp.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

But there was controversy before his visit when a Pilgrim Hospital consultant spoke out to criticise a big ‘spruce up’ planned for the hospital ahead of his visit.

Dr Cyril Nyman said: “It is done out of respect, but I think it seems unrealistic that we should rush around and do all these things.”

Dr Nyman added that he believed visitors like Prince Charles and Government ministers should see the hospital as it really is.

Prince CharlesHundredsPrince of WalesNostalgia