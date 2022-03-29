NOSTALGIA: Hundreds turn out as Prince of Wales visits Boston in 1992

Boston’s Mayor Ernie Napier and Mayoress Pauline share a joke with Prince Charles at the start of his Royal visit to Pilgrim Hospital.

Prince Charles was on a trip to the area and looked around Pilgrim Hospital (which was officially opened by his sister, the Princess Royal, 15 years earlier) and North Sea Camp.

But there was controversy before his visit when a Pilgrim Hospital consultant spoke out to criticise a big ‘spruce up’ planned for the hospital ahead of his visit.

Dr Cyril Nyman said: “It is done out of respect, but I think it seems unrealistic that we should rush around and do all these things.”