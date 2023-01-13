RETRO: Kirton Middlecott School prize-giving ceremony 1997
Were you at Kirton Middlecott School in the late ‘90s? If so, you might spot a familiar face in these photographs from the Boston Standard’s archives.
By David Seymour
These photographs show prize-winners at the school’s annual awards evening of 1997.
At the event, league tables – introduced by the Tory Government in 1992 – came under fire.
Headteacher Gerald Walters said the approach took ‘no account of ability on arrival in a secondary school’ and labelled them ‘insulting nonsense to most schools’.