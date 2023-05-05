Register
BREAKING
John Adams Way, in Boston, on its opening day, May 2, 1978.

RETRO: Now in colour! Photos from opening day of Boston's John's Adams Way in 1978 colourised by reader

Earlier this week, The Standard marked the 45th anniversary of the opening of Boston’s John Adams Way on May 2, 1978, with a gallery of images of the road being used for the first time.

By David Seymour
Published 5th May 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:57 BST

After seeing the article, a reader shared these colourised versions of the pictures with The Standard.

We offered them a credit, but they declined, saying they would be happy just to share the pictures with others.

The vivid blue and red of the Esso logo is revealed.

The vivid blue and red of the Esso logo is revealed. Photo: Boston Standard/Contributor

Looking back towards the Bargate roundabout.

Looking back towards the Bargate roundabout. Photo: Boston Standard/Contributor

The turning into Botolph Street.

The turning into Botolph Street. Photo: Boston Standard/Contributor

Traffic seemed fairly light on the opening day. This is one of the busier photographs.

Traffic seemed fairly light on the opening day. This is one of the busier photographs. Photo: Boston Standard/Contributor

