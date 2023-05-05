RETRO: Now in colour! Photos from opening day of Boston's John's Adams Way in 1978 colourised by reader
Earlier this week, The Standard marked the 45th anniversary of the opening of Boston’s John Adams Way on May 2, 1978, with a gallery of images of the road being used for the first time.
By David Seymour
Published 5th May 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:57 BST
After seeing the article, a reader shared these colourised versions of the pictures with The Standard.
We offered them a credit, but they declined, saying they would be happy just to share the pictures with others.
Page 1 of 3