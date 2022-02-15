TEN YEARS AGO: A ‘hole’ lot of fun for Sleaford pupils at D&T event

Here we see youngsters from Kesteven and Sleaford High School during a Design and Technology Forum day at Sleaford’s National Centre for Craft and Design 10 years ago.

By David Seymour
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 4:22 pm
Kesteven and Sleaford High School pupils at the National Centre for Craft and Design 10 years ago.
More than 30 Key Stage one and two pupils from across Lincolnshire took part in the event.

The Kesteven and Sleaford High School cohort, along with those from Boston Grammar School and Branston Community Academy, mirrored design processes used by industry professionals to create a crazy golf course.

The workshop aimed to highlight the role of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in design.

Twelve-year-old pupil Tilly Claxton said: “The staff made us feel very welcome and it’s been really nice to work with students from different schools. Once we’d finished designing and making the golf courses, it was great to test them out.”

National Centre for Craft and DesignLincolnshire