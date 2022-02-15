TEN YEARS AGO: A ‘hole’ lot of fun for Sleaford pupils at D&T event

Kesteven and Sleaford High School pupils at the National Centre for Craft and Design 10 years ago.

More than 30 Key Stage one and two pupils from across Lincolnshire took part in the event.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kesteven and Sleaford High School cohort, along with those from Boston Grammar School and Branston Community Academy, mirrored design processes used by industry professionals to create a crazy golf course.

The workshop aimed to highlight the role of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in design.