TEN YEARS AGO: Boston, Tattershall, Louth, Nettleton, Skegness and Sleaford
By David Seymour
Published 17th Jun 2024, 16:45 BST
Once again, it is time to take a trip down memory lane.
Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Boston (and Brazil)
Broadcast legend John Motson spoke to the Boston Standard about the upcoming football World Cup in Brazil. Motty, as the late commentator was affectionately known, used to visit family in Swineshead as a child and while in the county would watch Boston United play. At the time of the interview, Brazil were the bookies' favourites to win the tournament and Motty agreed that a combination of home advantage and attacking flair should see them win their sixth title. He said: “Everything seems to be in Brazil’s favour.” Outside of Brazil, he thought their South American rivals Argentina would be another strong contender. He pointed out that a European team had never won a World Cup in South America, but said Spain and Germany were the most likely candidates to break that duck. He also tipped Didier Deschamps’ resurgent France as a threat, despite Les Bleus finishing bottom of their group in the last World Cup. The tournament was won by Germany, who defeated Argentina in the final, Brazil in the semi-final (7-1), and France in the quarter-final. France, however, would win the next tournament and Argentina the one after that. Motty is pictured in 2008. Photo: Clive Rose
2. Tattershall
Olympic bronze medallist Beth Tweddle at Tattershall's Gartree Community School. The gymnast - and 2013 Dancing on Ice winner - unveiled the school’s new name and logo. From September, the school would be re-named the Barnes Wallis Academy as it became part of the David Ross Education Trust. Speaking to the Horncastle News, Beth said: “I have had a brilliant time with pupils at the school and it is fantastic to see how enthusiastic the children are and it was great to see the re-branding too." Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
A trio that appeared in the Louth Leader as part of the paper's Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Nettleton
Celebrations at Nettleton Community Primary School following a ‘good’ rating from education watchdog Ofsted. Photo: Linda Oxley