TEN YEARS AGO: Boston, Tattershall, Louth, Nettleton, Skegness and Sleaford

1 . Boston (and Brazil)

Broadcast legend John Motson spoke to the Boston Standard about the upcoming football World Cup in Brazil. Motty, as the late commentator was affectionately known, used to visit family in Swineshead as a child and while in the county would watch Boston United play. At the time of the interview, Brazil were the bookies' favourites to win the tournament and Motty agreed that a combination of home advantage and attacking flair should see them win their sixth title. He said: “Everything seems to be in Brazil’s favour.” Outside of Brazil, he thought their South American rivals Argentina would be another strong contender. He pointed out that a European team had never won a World Cup in South America, but said Spain and Germany were the most likely candidates to break that duck. He also tipped Didier Deschamps’ resurgent France as a threat, despite Les Bleus finishing bottom of their group in the last World Cup. The tournament was won by Germany, who defeated Argentina in the final, Brazil in the semi-final (7-1), and France in the quarter-final. France, however, would win the next tournament and Argentina the one after that. Motty is pictured in 2008. Photo: Clive Rose