TEN YEARS AGO: Pre-school graduation, Year Six take their leave with Shakespeare, and pupil’s carnival artwork – three from the Sleaford-area

Sleaford Day Nursery 10 years ago.

Pictured first are children at Sleaford Day Nursery.

The youngsters are shown taking part in a mini graduation ceremony ahead of starting school in September.

Pictured next are Year Six pupils from Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Primary School, Sleaford.

Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Primary School, Sleaford, 10 years ago.

There, the children marked the end of their time at the school by staging a performance of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The play was originally planned to be a 30-minute presentation for a class project, but the pupils’ enthusiasm for the text saw it grow and grow into a full-length play for parents and the rest of the school.

Pictured last are Year Four children from Winchelsea Primary School, in Ruskington.

They are shown with the backdrop the class painted for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance to use on a float at the Sutton on Sea Carnival.