TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

2 . Boston

Princess Anne visiting St Botolph's Church, in Boston, as the church launched a consultation over £2m plans for its future. The Princess Royal - a patron of the Stump - toured the building, assessed its flood recovery work, and was shown the plans (which included the removal of some pews to make way for information boards, better access to the historic works in the library, glass porches and a soft play area in the Blenkin Memorial Hall).Photo: Daniel Jaines