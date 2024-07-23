TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Ten years ago ...
Six from the archives for 10 years ago ...Photo: Various
2. Boston
Princess Anne visiting St Botolph's Church, in Boston, as the church launched a consultation over £2m plans for its future. The Princess Royal - a patron of the Stump - toured the building, assessed its flood recovery work, and was shown the plans (which included the removal of some pews to make way for information boards, better access to the historic works in the library, glass porches and a soft play area in the Blenkin Memorial Hall).Photo: Daniel Jaines
3. Horncastle
Pupils from Horncastle’s Banovallum School were in the news after completing an expedition in the Wolds. The effort was made as part of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award. The youngsters had to carry all their own equipment, including tents, cooking stoves, clothing, sleeping equipment, and food. Challenges included: navigation, team building, camp craft, first aid, and a project to make observations to create a presentation.Photo: John Aron
4. Louth
The Rainbows, Brownies and Guides from Louth Division, getting together at Cordeaux Academy, in Louth, to celebrate 100 years of Brownies. The event included crafts, sports, and a barbecue.Photo: Ian Holmes