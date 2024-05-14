TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Legsby, East Kirkby and Metheringham

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Boston
Nicola Cox, Bethany Woods and April Martin, all aged 12, enjoying the Boston May Fair of 2014. Photo: David Dawson
2. Horncastle
Horncastle Primary School’s PTA holding its annual duck race of 2014 on the River Bain. First duck home was number 540, which won its owner (a Year Six pupil from the school) the top prize of £100. More than £300 was raised for the PTA. Treasurer Helen Hobdell said: “It was a fantastic day and many thanks go to families from the school for taking part and the PTA for organising it.” Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
Louth's Nicohols Youth Project celebrating the opening of its new UV glow activities room by having a ping pong party with a difference. Photo: Ian Holmes
4. Legsby
A picture marking the launch of new after-school club at Legsby Primary School. Legsby Stay and Play offered a range of activities to children from all year groups. Photo: Dianne Tuckett