TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Legsby, East Kirkby and Metheringham

2 . Horncastle

Horncastle Primary School’s PTA holding its annual duck race of 2014 on the River Bain. First duck home was number 540, which won its owner (a Year Six pupil from the school) the top prize of £100. More than £300 was raised for the PTA. Treasurer Helen Hobdell said: “It was a fantastic day and many thanks go to families from the school for taking part and the PTA for organising it.” Photo: John Aron