TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, North Kelsey, Skegness, and Sleaford

Here are six stories featured in our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Ten years ago ...
Six from the archives for 10 years ago ... Photo: Various
2. Boston
Boston's Biz Theatre School performing at Flood Aid. The two-day music event was held in Central Park in support of people who had been affected by the floods of the previous December. Organiser and Endeavour Radio manager Dylan Taylor said: “If there was one word to describe the Flood Aid event it would simply be ‘wow.’ "My own team of Endeavour radio DJs, compered, played DJ sets and helped run things effectively before, during and after the whole operation.The bands and acts – some reforming purely for Flood Aid – shared the passion and enthusiasm of the event organisers and it all came together." Photo: David Dawson
3. Horncastle and Louth
Victoria Atkins after being chosen as the next Tory candidate for the Horncastle and Louth constituency. The future health secretary won a primary election at Franklin Hall, Spilsby, after Sir Peter Tapsell announced he would be stepping down as the MP for Horncastle and Louth at the next general election. "I’m really excited and feel very honoured to be chosen as the Conservative candidate," she said. "I will take it one step at a time and look forward to learning from Sir Peter - as well as doing things my own way." Photo: John Aron
4. Louth
Louth's Riverside Playgroup holding a graduation ceremony for those moving on to primary school in September of that year. Some 25 youngsters each received a scroll and a gift to mark the occasion. Photo: James Silcocks