TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Horncastle, Louth, North Kelsey, Skegness, and Sleaford

3 . Horncastle and Louth

Victoria Atkins after being chosen as the next Tory candidate for the Horncastle and Louth constituency. The future health secretary won a primary election at Franklin Hall, Spilsby, after Sir Peter Tapsell announced he would be stepping down as the MP for Horncastle and Louth at the next general election. "I’m really excited and feel very honoured to be chosen as the Conservative candidate," she said. "I will take it one step at a time and look forward to learning from Sir Peter - as well as doing things my own way." Photo: John Aron