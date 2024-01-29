TEN YEARS AGO: Six from the archives - Boston, Tattershall, Louth, Caistor, Skegness and Sleaford

Here are six pieces from our titles a decade ago – one each from the Boston Standard, Horncastle News, Louth Leader, Market Rasen Mail, Skegness Standard and Sleaford Standard.
1. Boston
The Post Office announced it was going ahead with its plans to move its Wide Bargate branch across the road to WH Smith. Concern was expressed locally for the future of the Grade II listed building being vacated. Photo: David Dawson
2. Tattershall
Gartree Community School, in Tattershall, celebrating plans to become an academy under the David Ross Education Trust. Pictured with pupils is headteacher Paul MacLeod. Photo: John Aron
3. Louth
A trio that appeared in Louth Leader's Big Night Out feature. Photo: Louth Leader
4. Caistor
Performers at the Collaborations musical evening, held at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre. The youngsters - aged 11-14 years old - selected, arranged and rehearsed their pieces without any adult help. Photo: Linda Oxley