TEN YEARS AGO: Skegness Standard holds Community Champions Awards 2011

Joining them for the photograph is the Standard’s mascot Salty the Seal.
The event, held at Butlin’s, paid tribute to the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people.
The winners were:
* Community Spirit Award – Anne Roberjot-Roberts and Sally Hobbins
* Top teacher – Janice Sutton
* Carer award – Katie Dolman
* Sportsperson award – Robert York
* Salty’s Child Achiever – Claire Nash
* Youth Achiever – Elliot Grundy
* Senior Achiever – Maureen Mier
* Customer Care award – Patrick Murphy
* Overall winner – Elliot Grundy