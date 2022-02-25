TEN YEARS AGO: Skegness United welcome sponsors

The club welcomed all of the local businesses and individuals who were giving financial support to the club.

Pictured are (from left) Nigel and Ray Singh, from BSP Holdings (home kit sponsors); chairman Geoff Farrar; Richard Crow and his son, from New Era Gym (club tracksuits sponsors); committee member Craig Tarrant, from Hallgate Electrical (sponsors of players’ bags); Jim Thompson, from ALLCARS (club polo shirts sponsors), James Tarrant, holding the team waterproof tops, sponsored by East Coast Caravans; joint manager Mark Hallam; and Heidi and daughter Sabrina Farrell, from Churchills Free House (away kit sponsors).