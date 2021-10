Spilsby Primary School 10 years ago.

The younger children dressed up as animals and farmers along the theme of Old MacDonald and donations of food were made to Centrepoint, in Boston, for distribution among the homeless.

Harvest festival coordinator and Year One teacher Helen Pitfield said: “The children enjoyed it and it also helps to give them a better appreciation of food and where it comes from.

“They are also very keen on giving food to charity.”

A fuller version of the same photo.