THIRTY YEARS AGO: Six more stories from Boston-area schools in 1994

2 . Butterwick Primary School

Pupils at Butterwick Primary School being recognised for their fundraising efforts. The school was among those to take part in the annual World Wildlife Fund (WWF) walk in Central Park. The effort raised £328 for the cause, the most of any participating school. It meant Butterwick retained the WWF shield for the second consecutive year. Pictured are: Duncan, Holly and Hazel Tomlin, Angela Roberts, Mellisa Creasey, Claire Hammond, Charlotte and Emma Pearson, Hazel Cooper, Emma Noble and cubs Mark Edwards and Gavin Bell. Also involved was Katie Watson. Photo: Boston Standard