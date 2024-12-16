'A fantastic light and sound show' -- thousands hail Louth's 'amazing' Christmas Tractor Run

The winner of the best-dressed tractor, driven by James Barker and sponsored by Ripon Farm Services, of Louth.

Thousands of people lined the streets to cheer on a Christmas convoy of tractors in one of Louth’s most eagerly anticipated festive events.

The fifth Louth Tractor Run, which raises money for various charities, took place on Sunday evening, and chief organiser Taron Lee hailed it “the biggest and best one we have done”.

"It was absolutely fantastic!” beamed Taron. “There were a total of 143 tractors thanks to a massive effort by the drivers.

"We have already raised more than £8,000, and we are still counting!”

More than 140 tractors and truck units assemble at Louth Livestock Market for the start of the Christmas Tractor Run. (PHOTO BY: Jennifer Braithwaite)

The bright and colourful tractors and truck units, adorned with festive lights, were all owned and driven by members of the local farming community. Together they created what was described by onlookers on Facebook as “a fantastic light and sound show”.

The tractors gathered at Louth Livestock Market on London Road and set off at 4.30 pm on a route that took in places such as Legbourne, Reston, Great Carlton, Manby, Grimolby, Alvingham, Yarburgh, Covenham, Fulstow, Tetney, Holten le Clay, Thoresby, Ludborough, Utterby, Fotherby, Louth Industrial Estate and back into Louth itself, covering the likes of Chatsworth Drive, Grimsby Road, Ramsgate, Riverhead, St Bernard’s Avenue and Newmarket.

The route took two-and-a-half hours to complete and, along the way, residents stepped out of their houses to send the tractors along their way with applause and appreciation.

Donations were made, with all funds this year going to support the lifesaving work of the Cancer Research UK charity, which set up a special section of its website to receive promises of financial support.

Youngsters were encouraged to decorate their own pedal tractors as part of the event. This is one of them.

Taron said: “One in two of us will be affected by cancer at some point in our lives. Cancer Research’s work has saved more than one million lives since the 1980s, but there is still work to be done.

"Our event brings together the tractor community of Louth and the surrounding villages for an annual Christmas fundraiser that everyone can get involved in and support.

"Over the previous three years, we have raised an amazing £27,500. This year, we are contributing to Cancer Research's vital work.”

On Facebook, supporters praised Taron for the “wonderful, special event that you have created”. In turn, he praised another of the organisers, Dayle Hartley, for the work he puts in behind the scenes.

Taron thanked all the sponsors and volunteers who helped the event to hit the road, and also members of the public for making many generous donations.

There were associated competitions for the best-dressed tractor and best-dressed drivers. The former was won by James Barker, sponsored by the Louth-based farm equipment supplier, Ripon Farm Services.

Youngsters were also encouraged to make, or decorate, their own pedal tractors in a competition to “inspire the next generation of young farmers”. Dozens took up the challenge.

Residents in the Louth area took to Facebook to express how much they enjoyed this year’s event.

Lesley Pringle posted: “Absolutely awesome. Brought tears to my eyes. Louth at its very best.”

Malc Odlin said: “Great turnout through North Thoresby. Thanks to all involved. It was nice to have something good to see and enjoy.”

And Mick Gough described the procession as “amazing”, adding: “Thankyou to all the farmers for putting time and money into the event even under the current hardships forced upon them. We fully support all our farming workers.”