Council plans to transform Boston into a ‘winter wonderland’ for Christmas have been welcomed by locals.

A mock-up image of how new festive lights could look on the Five Lamps in Boston Market Place

The new Independent leadership at the council are ramping up preparations for festivities across the town – with the announcement of a partnership with The Festive Lighting Company.

This comes after the controversy of last year’s lack of Christmas lights – which received much criticism of the then Tory-led council.

The council says it also has plans to boost the Christmas market, and other events, with the hopes the new initiative will bring back the ‘holiday spirit’ and boost local businesses.

How the new Christmas lights could look in Church Street.

A spokesperson for the authority explained: “This exciting collaboration signals the beginning of what promises to be a picture-perfect "White Christmas" experience right here in the heart of our town.

“Thanks to the matched-funding pot from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Boston Borough Council, this new contract with The Festive Lighting Company reflects the Council's commitment to embracing the holiday spirit and supporting its local businesses.

“The highlight of this collaboration is undoubtedly the transformation of Boston's town centre into a winter wonderland. Twinkling lights will illuminate the town centre, creating a magical ambience that residents and visitors alike will cherish.”

Local businesses are also invited to participate in a Christmas window competition – with retailers encouraged to turn their shop fronts into ‘festive canvases’.

The council says it hopes to bring a 'winter wonderland' effect to Boston this year.

"This friendly competition not only adds a festive touch to the town but also fosters community togetherness in a creative and delightful way,” the spokesperson added.

Coun Dale Broughton, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Town Centre at the council, said: "This initiative captures the true essence of the holiday season - bringing light, joy, and togetherness back to our beloved town. We are pleased to be working with The Festive Lighting Company and can't wait to witness Boston shine bright again this Christmas."

Shaun Moore, Managing Director of The Festive Lighting Company, added: "We look forward to creating a winter wonderland that businesses, residents and visitors will enjoy during the festive period."

