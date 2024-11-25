Family-friendly pub's market and music festival to lift Christmas gloom in Woodhall Spa

Disappointment in Woodhall Spa over the shock cancellation of its annual Christmas fair has been lifted by news of two new festive events in the town on the same day.

The fair, due to be held on Friday, December 6, has been a major attraction for 25 years and regularly attracts about 4,000 visitors.

It was called off by the organisers, Woodhall Spa Rotary Club, who blamed the burden of “onerous” and excessive red tape. They said they became bogged down in health and safety bureaucracy and administrative procedures that even covered possible terrorist attacks.

However, The Mall, a traditional, family-friendly pub restaurant on Station Road, has stepped into the breach by organising a festive double-header at the venue on the same day.

The Mall pub restaurant in Woodhall Spa, which is to host a Christmas Market and a Christmas Music Festival.

First up is a Christmas Market at 5 pm, which features stalls selling gift ideas, such as crafts, food including cheeses, sweet treats, mulled wine and hot chocolate.

"Get ready for Christmas and join us at our market,” said a spokesperson for The Mall. “There will even be the chance to grab a selfie with Santa and his cheeky little elf!”

The event is being held to raise money for the LIncolnshire charity LIVES, which is dedicated to providing emergency care when responding to 999 calls across the county.

Its first responders are highly trained volunteers who provide immediate support and often arrive at the scene of accidents and emergencies before an NHS ambulance.

Running alongside the market at The Mall will be a Christmas Music Festival, which will be opened by the Woodhall Spa-based group, Sing It Loud, with a festive take on a karaoke, called a ‘Christmas Caroloke’!

Laura King will be performing an energetic set of classic Christmas songs throughout the evening, and the Rock Choir, a 30-strong group of singers, will be pumping out party tunes and festive favourites.

"Come and have a sing along,” said the spokesperson. “You can join in with some fabulous festive carols or enjoy some Christmas bangers and party anthems.”

The events coincide with late-night shopping in Woodhall Spa, with many stores, cafes and businesses open late, and Santa welcoming children to his grotto at The Inn hotel.

The town’s best-dressed window competition will also be in full swing.