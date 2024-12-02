Hundreds of Santas set to turn Louth red in first Christmas run for charity

The countdown is on to the first Santa Run For Life event in Louth, which hopes to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

A remarkable number of 400 sponsored Santas have signed up to pound the streets of the town this coming Sunday (December 8) and create some festive fun for the family.

Whether they run, jog or walk the course, people of all ages, dressed as Father Christmas, will complete a town-centre route of two kilometres or four kilometres, starting on the Market Place at 11 am, to generate funds for Cancer Research UK.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The Louth Run For Life team have joined forces with Louth Rotary Club to create this new event for the local community.

Expect to see a scene like this in Louth town centre on Sunday morning when the first Santa Run For Life event takes to the streets.

"It follows on from the successful annual events run by the Louth Run For Life team, who have so far raised more than £800,000 for Cancer Research UK.

"The Rotary Club has also organised many fundraising events over the years, helping to support numerous good causes.

"We hope people who aren’t taking part will come down and cheer the Santas on as they make their way around the course. It might help you get into the Christmas spirit!”

Those who have signed up for Sunday’s run can pick up their Santa suit and race number from Meridian Leisure Centre on Tuesday, December 3 (5.30 pm to 7.30 pm), or from the Lovelle Estate Agency in the Cornmarket on Saturday, December 7 (9 am to 12 midday) or on raceday (9 am to 10.45 am).

Ross Carrick, of BBC Lincolnshire, will be on the mic to host the Santa Run For Life event in Louth. (PHOTO BY: BBC TV)

Among those dressed as Santa will be Ross Carrick, from BBC Lincolnshire, who will host the event, supported by Rick Howell, from The Turk’s Head pub, providing music.

More than 40 people have also volunteered to act as race marshals, keeping all the runners safe round the course.

That course will be a traffic-free zone, with road closures in place between 10 am and 12.30 pm. Diversion routes will be marked out to help ease any disruption for motorists.

The organisers thank these “amazing” corporate sponsors, all Louth-based businesses, who have helped up to cover the set-up costs of the event:

Zapiet pick-up and delivery service, Magna Vitae Trust For Leisure And Culture, Wilkin Chapman solicitors, Louth Volks World car dealer, Raleigh Integrated Solutions packaging company, The Gaff barber shop and The Gaffettes hair salon, True Potential Wealth Management financial planner, Augustino Artisan pizza restaurant, Peter Rhodes Euronics appliance shop, Louth Building Supplies, PC Vending Services Ltd, Morrisons supermarket and Lincolnshire Co-op.

The route starts in the Cornmarket, heading down Eastgate to Church Street roundabout, turning right on to Church Street and right again on to Queen Street.

The runners will then head on to Aswell Street before turning right on to Kidgate and right again on to Upgate.

Next is a turn left on to Gospelgate and then right on to Schoolhouse Lane. After another right-turn on to Westgate, the course takes you around St James’s Church before heading back on to Upgate and into Mercer Row.

Participants can either head for the finish in the Cornmarket or continue back down Eastgate to follow a second lap of the course for the four-kilometre route.

To keep up to date with the event, join the Louth Run For Life Facebook page.

