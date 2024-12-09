Mayor pays tribute after Mablethorpe's Christmas market defies Storm Darragh

The mayor paid tribute to the people of Mablethorpe after the seaside town defied Storm Darragh to host another successful Christmas market.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An estimated crowd of 1,500 to 2,000 flocked to the High Street for last Saturday’s family event, even though high winds and heavy rain were forecast to strike the area.

The mayor, Coun Claire Arnold, beamed: “Everyone pulled together. We all knew the storm was coming, but we were also so aware that the market is a fundamental part of the Christmas period in Mablethorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was lovely and so well supported. The smiles on the faces of excited children as they got to see Santa made it all worthwhile. I am so proud to be a part of this town.”

Youngsters enjoy a ride on Santa's inflatable sleigh with the great man himself at Mablethorpe's Christmas market.

Santa’s grotto, where children received a gift, was a highlight of the all-day event, which was organised by Mablethorpe and Sutton Town Council.

Steve Fletcher, town clerk, revealed: “A total of 378 children visited the grotto, where they could also have a go on an inflatable Santa’s sleigh and have their photo taken.

"The comment of one nine-year-old lad summed it up when he shouted: Santa, you have made my life!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The grotto gifts that were left over will be donated to a local charity or food bank.”

Pinocchio and Friends, from CBeebies, helped to provide entertainment for the kids.

Other attractions included a children’s fairground, ice skating, live music and 35 market stalls in a craft fair that offered a range of Christmas gift ideas.

There was an appearance by well-known Lincolnshire radio and podcast personality John Marshall, children’s entertainment by Pinocchio and Friends from CBeebies, and musical entertainment from The Dreamettes, Just Heidi and the Lincolnshire Vocal Academy choir.

The only attraction that fell foul of the weather was a snow globe, which was considered too risky to erect amid the threat of high winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Apart from that, everything went ahead as planned, and a good day was had by all,” said Steve.

Sporting their Christmas jumpers were these stallholders.

"It was a long and tiring day for the council organisers. But it was a big success and there were no issues whatsoever.

"The fairground rides were busy all day, and visitors were encouraged to shop locally and support all the traders.

"We were very lucky with the weather. There were a couple of showers and some drizzle, but the strong winds didn’t materialise until after we had finished.”