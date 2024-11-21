Navenby all set for Christmas tree switch-on event and market

Navenby Christmas market and tree lights switch on will be in full swing from 5-8pm on Friday November 22.

Navenby is holding its annual Christmas tree switch-on, late night shopping and market event on Friday evening (November 22) from 5-8pm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will see many of the village’s shops and businesses opening late for the occasion, as well as craft, gift and food stalls being set up at locations along the main street for visitors to enjoy and browse.

Hot food and drinks will be served outside Welbourne’s Bakery and over 40 stalls will be located at sites including the Methodist Church, behind the pubs, Robin Rose Bakes and at Mrs Smith’s Cottage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RAF Waddington Voluntary Band will play outside the King’s Head and Lion and Royal pubs as well as at Down The Road between 5-5.40pm, while the Hungate Singers will be roving the high street between 5pm and 5.40pm performing festive songs. There will also be children’s performances and activities at St Peter’s Church and there will be a children’s trail starting and finishing at Down The Road.

Families will be dazzled by a parade of six decorated tractors starting at 6.45pm thanks to Harmston Young Farmers, leading up to the tree switch at 7pm outside the Methodist Church.

Organisers say they are expecting hundreds of visitors. There are free parking spaces at The Venue. There will be some limited parking spaces in Navenby for blue badge holders.