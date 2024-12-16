Record response to Horncastle's Christmas Tree Of Light raises £6,000 for hospices

A record response has resulted in £6,000 being raised for three charities by the annual Christmas Tree Of Light initiative in Horncastle.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year, the living tree, originally planted by the Horncastle and District Lions club, provides an opportunity for people and families in the town, as well as Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and the surrounding villages, to sponsor a light at Christmas in memory of loved ones who are no longer with us.

The proceeds then go on to support hard-pressed hospices that do so much valuable work in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozens of supporters turned out last Friday night to witness the lighting of the graceful tree, with the town’s mayor, Coun Matt Wilkinson, providing the countdown. The tree will now remain lit throughout the Christmas period.

Members of the Horncastle Lions club at the Tree Of Light switching-on ceremony. They are (from left): Richard Baxter, David Goodacre, Coun Matt Wilkinson, who is the Mayor of Horncastle, Derek Ashton and Keith Holden. (PHOTO BY: D.R.Dawson Photography)

The organisers said they were delighted that as much as £6,000 has been raised and thanked all those who have contributed this year.

The money will be shared by the St Barnabas Hospice Trust for Lincolnshire, the Butterfly Hospice Trust in Boston and the St Andrew’s Children’s Hospice in Grimsby.

As part of the switching-on ceremony, no fewer than 420 names – up from 371 last year – that are now on the tree’s memorial were read out by two of the organisers, Stephen Holdaway, and Tim Peacock, who is secretary of the Tree Of Light project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The names are recorded on a lit tribute display at the foot of the tree and can also be found on the Tree Of Light website at www.horncastletreeoflight.co.uk

Pete and Gill Crow, of Louth, looking at the list of names on the memorial. (PHOTO BY: D.R.Dawson Photography)

Tim said: “People are invited to sponsor one of the lights that adorn the tree and, in return, much-needed funds are raised for the three hospices that provide wonderful and vital services.

"A video recording of the switching-on ceremony can also be found on the Tree Of Light website, and there is now ample opportunity for local people to visit the tree during the festive season. It is situated at the crossroads near the centre of Horncastle.”

Support from local businesses enables the Tree Of Light project to recover all its costs every year, so every penny donated is received by the three charities.