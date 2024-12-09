'We will be back!' say defiant organisers after bad weather halts Horncastle's Christmas market

“We will be back!” That was the defiant message from the organisers after bad weather forced Horncastle’s annual Christmas market to be cancelled on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 120 stalls had been booked to offer a range of festive goodies in the town centre, alongside a programme of family entertainment at an annual event that regularly attracts thousands of visitors.

But high winds, brought by Storm Darragh, persuaded the Horncastle Festivals committee to pull the plug at the 11th hour on the grounds of pubic safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When final checks were made last Saturday evening, tree decorations had already been blown down from outside shops, while the town’s main Christmas tree on Market Place had moved and was leaning to one side.

Horncastle's Christmas market, pictured a few years ago, had to be cancelled because of the weather at the weekend, but the organisers say it will be back, bigger and better, in 2025.

"It was heartbreaking, and we were all gutted,” said Linda Patrick, who is a member of the organising committee. “But the Market Place was not safe to be in.

"It was the right call because we had to think of everyone’s safety. But we will be back, bigger and better, next year.”

Chairman Brian Burbidge explained that the committee originally made a decision, on Saturday morning, to go ahead and posted a message on Facebook to spread the word. But then conditions worsened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The main Christmas tree was being battered about in the high winds,” said Brian, who has been the chief organiser of the event for 12 years.

Although the Christmas market was cancelled, a Christmas tree festival went ahead in St Mary's Church in Horncastle at the weekend. This photo shows Jonathan Soulby and Rachel Cason, of Horncastle, admiring one of the displays. (PHOTO BY: D.R.Dawson Photography)

"We were liable to objects flying around and we couldn’t be sure about the security of other trees in the town centre. Christmas lights were also taking a battering, so we made the decision that we couldn’t afford to go ahead.

"It was extremely disappointing but when I announced the decision, I had more than 200 responses from people saying it was the right call to make.

"On the actual day, the weather got worse. The wind speeds increased to more than 50mph, the rain got heavier and there was even a flood alert on Sunday night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cancellation was backed by the traders who were due to set up stalls for the market. One of them, Pauline Chapman, said: “We were very concerned about the safety of traders and customers.

"Because of the wind speeds predicted by the Met Office, this was such a difficult call for the organisers. Of course, we would have liked to stand, but safety is paramount.”

Linda was full of praise for the understanding of the stallholders and traders. She said: “ Thanks to them for bearing with us and supporting us.

"Even though it was a sad decision, they respected us for it. It was a good example of the town pulling together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cancellation coincided with recent concerns about the future of the Christmas market because of the increasing burden of administrative red tape faced by the organisers.

However, Brian issued an assurance to the Horncastle community that the problems will be overcome.

He said: “There is a massive amount of paperwork now involved. My management plan this year ran to 47 pages, plus 14 appendices. The things we had to look at ranged from terrorism threats and drones to road closures and first aid.

"But East Lindsey District Council has promised to look at it and assist. I can’t see any reason why the market won’t go ahead in the future.”