Thousands defy threat of high winds to support Louth's Victorian Christmas market

The threat of ferocious winds failed to blow away one of Louth’s most popular Christmas events, its annual Victorian market.

Instead, the market was another riproaring success, with about 2,500 visitors flocking into the town centre to enjoy an array of festive stalls and entertainment for the whole family.

The chief organiser, Jerry Dale, a director of Louth Town Action Group, admitted the weather forecast had been so bad that he came within a whisker of cancelling the all-day event.

"The Met Office was predicting winds of 40 to 50 mph,” Jerry revealed. “But in the end, it wasn’t that bad. We just got the odd gust.

These two ladies got into the spirit of things at the Christmas market, blending Christmas colour with Victorian costumes.

"The forecast did affect the number of stall-holders who came along, and we lost about a quarter of the 90 who had booked. But it was still a good day and a big success.

"The people of Louth do what they always do – they came out to support the event, big time.”

The market was opened at 10 am by the Deputy Mayor of Louth, Coun Darren Hobson, who also switched on the town’s Christmas lights.

Christmas gifts, hand-made crafts and delicious Lincolnshire treats were among the items for sale on the stalls, while entertainment featured music from the Withern Singers choir and steampunk groups, including the Louth-based East Lindsey Fantastic Steampunk.

Victorian dress was the order of the day at the annual Christmas market in Louth.

The Victorian theme was encapsulated by vintage fairground rides, including swingboats, provided by Tooleys Amusements, and by the Earthbound Misfits street entertainers.

Meanwhile, children were kept happy by face-painting and a visit from Mr and Mrs Santa.

Louth Town Action Group is a volunteer-run company working to make Louth an attractive place to live, shop or visit. It organised the event alongside Louth Independent Traders, a non-profit organisation aimed at boosting business within the town.

The hard work of the two groups was praised by visitors, who took to Facebook to post complimentary comments.

Street entertainment was provided the Earthbound Misfits group.

"Thankyou for a brilliant day,” said Annie Durrant, while Hannah Woods hailed “a lovely event” and Anne Campling Kiely said: “It was a great event. Well done!”

Shane Hockings, of the Withern Singers, posted: “Thanks to the organisers and stall-holders for a fantastic day.”

Jerry added: “A lot of hard work goes into this event. I have had so much positive feedback from people so pleased that we didn’t cancel it.”