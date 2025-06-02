Residents fear ‘no peace’ after Sleaford restaurant allowed to sell alcohol

Gurkha Square Express, Northgate, Sleaford. (Access to Parry's Court is archway on left) Credit: Google

A Sleaford restaurant has been granted permission to sell alcohol, despite protests from local residents.

The Gurkha Square Express’s side entrance opens onto the private alleyway to Parry’s Court, which is mainly occupied by elderly people.

A licensing hearing at North Kesteven District Council heard that residents already put up with “urinating, vomiting and misbehaving” in the alley, yards from their homes.

Owners of the Nepalese and Indian restaurant, which is off Northgate, promised they wouldn’t tolerate any such behaviour from customers.

The restaurant has been granted permission to serve alcohol from 4pm to 10pm, Monday to Friday.

Resident Jean Conning told the committee: “We’re going to have no peace, seven days a week.

“We have to police the alley ourselves, and since most of us are single women living there, it’s not a very nice situation.

“People stand outside having a chat when they finish their meal, and noise travels straight down the alley towards us.”

David Curran, a landlord for several of the properties, said: “We do suffer at the moment from people urinating, vomiting and misbehaving in that alleyway.

“There are undoubtedly going to be people coming out of the exit and turning into Parry’s Court [rather than the street].”

Sleaford Town Council also registered their concerns about the hours at which alcohol could be served.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told the committee: “We are fully committed to ensuring that no such behaviour is associated with our restaurant. All alcohol will be served inside with a meal, it is not meant to be consumed outdoors.

“Signs will discourage any loitering, and patrons will be directed to the main entrance. We are installing CCTV and lighting to deter the misuse of the alleyway.”

The committee found that fears about the alcohol licensing making anti-social problems worse were “based on supposition and not supported by evidence”.

It added: “CCTV could help reduce any concerns that residents currently had in Parry’s Court.”