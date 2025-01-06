Allison Homes East to teach first-time buyers about deposit match scheme at Frampton development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is hosting an event at its popular Frampton Gate development, to inform first-time buyers how they can double their deposit thanks to the housebuilder’s Friends and Family Deposit Match scheme*.

Frampton Gate consists of a range of stunning two, three and four bedroom homes, with prices starting from as low as £180,000. The development is located on Middlegate Road in the picturesque village of Frampton, surrounded by green open space and excellent transport links.

The event will take place on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th January, 10am to 5pm, and allow attendees to meet with the sales team, tour the show homes and learn about Allison Homes East’s Friends and Family Deposit Match scheme.

Under the scheme, first-time buyers can increase their deposit after choosing their selected Allison home. If a family member or friend gifts up to five per cent of the property value, Allison Homes East will double the deposit to up to 10 per cent.

Allison Homes East's Frampton Gate development

By taking advantage of this offer, homebuyers will be able to reserve their dream home with a larger deposit, access a more affordable mortgage and spend less time saving up funds.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We can’t wait to welcome first-time buyers to our Frampton Gate development and teach them all about our fantastic Friends and Family Deposit Match scheme, which was launched to help make homeownership cheaper.

“This is the perfect opportunity for those who are looking for a place to call their own in 2025 to find out more about how we can double their deposit. Whether a home seeker is currently renting, living with parents or ready to experience the pride of homeownership, our team will offer support every step of the way.”

To find out more about Frampton Gate and the upcoming event, visit allison-homes.co.uk/development/frampton-gate/ or call 01205 743187. The marketing suite and show homes are open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.