Gardens in Lincolnshire open for charities

In the Sleaford area, Aswarby Park, will be opening on Saturday July 17 from 12pm to 4pm.

Aswarby is a formal and woodland garden in a parkland setting, with yew trees forming a backdrop to borders and lawns. The greenhouse contains a 300 year old Muscat vine.

The Park will be open together with Aswarby House for the first time as part of the National Garden Scheme, which offers a newly planted garden of half an acre. It has a partial walled garden, a wildflower meadow surrounded by ornamental grasses and a 30 metre long herbaceous border.

Combined Admission is £7, and children are free. Pre-booking is essential for the gardens above on the National Garden Scheme website.

Then on Sunday July 18, Ballygarth in Whitton, Scunthorpe will be open from 11am to 4.30pm.

Set in the rural village of Whitton the end terraced house has approx ⅓ acre garden with large herbaceous and grass borders and two water features. Seating areas overlooking the garden, countryside and vegetable garden. Many home-made garden artifacts using recycled materials incl a small folly.

Admission is £3 and children go free. Booking is essential and can be done through the website.