Pupils at Bourne Elsea Park C of E Primary Academy in Bourne were able to glow on the go after Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ hi-vis donation for Walk to School Month in October.

The Lincolnshire housebuilder gave the school 80 hi-vis bag tags for its pupils to use whilst walking to and from school, in order to ensure they are easily seen on the roads as the darker nights draw in.

Walk to School Month takes place during October each year and encourages pupils to celebrate the journey to school on foot.

Miss Worrall, Year 6 Teacher at Bourne Elsea Park C of E Primary Academy, said: “We are very thankful for the donation of hi-vis bag tags for Walk to School Month. This supports our ongoing message of encouraging active and sustainable travel to and from school as part of our Eco Schools work.”

Pupils at Bourne Elsea Park C of E Primary Academy with Louise at Barratt Homes

Findings from the Department for Transport, following the National Travel Survey, identified that 49% of children between the ages of five and 10-years-old walked to school in 2022.

The donation from the homebuilder, based close to the school at its Barratt Homes at Bourne and The Willows developments, was designed to encourage pupils to stay active whilst making certain they remained visible during the darker nights and mornings.

Walking to school benefits children and their parents/carers by increasing exercise and saving money on fuel, and it can even increase social interaction with other families who choose to walk to school and prevent stress by not driving during the rush hour.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “Walk to School Month is a campaign that we will always actively support, as the safety of pupils walking to and from school is of utmost importance.

Pupils of Bourne Elsea Park C of E Primary School with the bag tags donated by Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

“We have a number of families moving into our Barratt Homes at Bourne and The Willows developments, so we hope the donation of hi-vis bag tags to Bourne Elsea Park C of E Primary Academy will help its pupils to continue their commute on foot now we have fewer hours of daylight.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ hi-vis bag tags have been particularly useful during Walk to School Month, whilst being certain to benefit the pupils in their future journeys to school throughout the winter months.

