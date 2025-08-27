Lincolnshire couple swap life of travel for dream home with the help of local housebuilder

The couple made use of Chestnut Homes’ part exchange scheme to help them move into their new home quickly and easily.

A local couple has praised a Lincolnshire housebuilder scheme for helping them set down roots in Sibsey, swapping their previous home and a life of travel for a house of their dreams.

In the 23 years they have been together, NHS retirees Carol and Robbie, have lived in stunning locations including the Lake District, Western Australia and southern Spain, but decided their next adventure should be a little closer to home.

With their sights set on Lincolnshire, the couple made use of Chestnut Homes’ part exchange scheme to help them move into their new home quickly and easily.

It takes an average of 125 days for a UK home to sell*, with many homeowners facing delays and uncertainties during their moving journey. Aiming to take the hassle out of moving house, Chestnut Homes’ part exchange scheme sees the housebuilder take care of selling the existing property. It allows house hunters to move into their new home much quicker, without having to worry about lengthy sale times.

Carol and Robbie have settled into their forever home in Sibsey after living all over the world.

Carol and Robbie said: “The decision to use Chestnut Homes’ part exchange scheme really helped simplify the moving process for us. After having moved multiple times before, we know all the challenges that come with buying and selling a home. However, this time the process went like a dream and only took 22 days. It certainly took all the stress out of it.”

Homebuyers who decide to buy through the part exchange scheme benefit from added peace of mind, with Chestnut Homes handling finding a qualified buyer, negotiating offers on the homebuyer’s behalf, and providing dedicated support throughout the entire sales process. This provides a direct, seamless transition into a new home.

Now settled into their four-bedroom Amberfield home at Chestnut Homes’ Miller’s Walk development in Sibsey, the couple are enjoying the best of both worlds, with countryside charm and the convenience of being close to Boston’s market town.

Carol added: “We’ve lived in many beautiful places, including several overseas, but to us Lincolnshire has always been home. There are so many picturesque areas to live in across the county. We also knew we wanted a new home that felt modern and spacious, with elegant finishing touches, and no hidden surprises, which is why we opted for a new build.”

Chestnut Homes offers a diverse selection of two to five-bedroom homes across desirable Lincolnshire locations including Boston, Coningsby, Dunholme, and Market Rasen. Each development is thoughtfully designed for various modern lifestyles from first-time buyers stepping onto the property ladder, to expanding families and those looking to downsize.

Robyn Pedley, marketing manager at Chestnut Homes, said: “Carol and Robbie’s story is testament to all that Lincolnshire has to offer. It speaks volumes that after experiencing life abroad, they chose to come back and build their future here.

“We have a range of schemes to help all buyers secure their dream home, and our part exchange initiative is designed to remove the barriers that come with moving. We are so glad it helped make this exciting new chapter possible for Carol and Robbie, and we wish them all the happiness in the world for their new Lincolnshire life.”