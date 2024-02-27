Lincolnshire housebuilder gifts homebuyers a £2,000 voucher this New Homes Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Homes Week is an annual campaign run by the Home Builders Federation (HBF), celebrating all the benefits of new build homes. During the week, the HBF will provide property seekers with guidance and information about new homes, such as the increased energy efficiency and simpler buying process, all around this year’s theme of ‘Tomorrow awaits: Make it yours’.

Homebuyers who reserve an Allison home at The Orchards in Corby Glen, Frampton Gate in Frampton or Tudor Reach in Kirton in Lindsey during New Homes Week will receive a £2,000 John Lewis gift voucher upon completion, helping them to decorate their new home.

This limited-time offer is only available during New Homes Week and will be guaranteed on top of any other incentives Allison Homes is running at the time.

The Holly show home at Frampton Gate, Frampton

Ahead of New Homes Week, the HBF published new statistics from its ‘Watt a Save’ report1, which found that new build homes are 55 per cent cheaper than existing properties in terms of energy bills.

The report details that, on average, buyers of new build houses save up to £184 per month, totalling more than £2,200 a year. New properties require significantly less energy use, as on average they are 66 per cent more energy efficient and emit 61 per cent less carbon than older homes.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Everything we do at Allison Homes is with the homebuyer in mind. Our goal is to make the process of moving into a brand new home as exciting as possible, which is why we’re offering new buyers a £2,000 gift this New Homes Week.

“New Homes Week is a fantastic campaign and one that we’re proud to be a part of. There are so many advantages to living in a new build property, and we’re looking forward to connecting more people with their dream home.”

The Nettleham show home at Tudor Reach, Kirton in Lindsey

For more information on New Homes Week, visit https://new-homes.co.uk/new-homes-week/.

To find out more about Frampton Gate, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/frampton-gate/ or call 07483 092040. For The Orchards call 07485 395156 or head to https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/the-orchards/, and for Tudor Reach go to https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/tudor-reach/ or call 07825 171512.