Lincolnshire named one of UK’s top solar energy hotspots – where homeowners could be saving more than £800 each year

Lincolnshire has been ranked as one of the UK’s leading locations for solar energy potential.

Lincolnshire has been ranked as one of the UK’s leading locations for solar energy potential, with North Kesteven making the top five.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The south Lincolnshire district outperformed more than 356 other local authorities across the UK. It heads up a strong showing for Britain’s east coast, with Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex also featuring heavily in the top 10.

With the prime location, households across towns in Lincolnshire such as Sleaford could be cutting their annual energy bills by up to 94% - or £818, on average - while lowering their carbon footprint and making a positive impact on the planet by installing solar panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ranking, conducted by eco-tech pioneer Hive, is based on an analysis of annual sunshine hours, according to the Met Office, as well as property suitability for solar panels – ONS and equivalent figures on the proportion of owner-occupied homes with a roof.

Lincolnshire benefits from some of the UK’s highest annual sunshine hours and a large percentage of homes suitable for solar panel installations, making them the most ideal locations for solar panel investments.

Susan Wells, Director of EV and Solar at Hive, said: “Solar energy presents a powerful opportunity for households to take control of both their energy bills and their environmental impact, however our analysis shows that many areas with strong solar potential are still underutilising this resource.

“While Lincolnshire does have a slight edge in solar potential, the opportunity is nationwide - from vibrant city suburbs to quiet rural communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s still a common misconception that solar only makes sense in the sunniest parts of the UK, but that’s simply not the case. Thanks to advances in technology, today’s solar panels are highly efficient even in overcast conditions, making solar a smart investment wherever you are.

“At Hive, we’re helping more households make the switch by offering expert advice, smart technology, and flexible support - empowering customers to cut both carbon and cost.”

To support more households make the switch, Hive is offering a suite of supportive measures: zero VAT on solar installations, trusted expert installers, and personalised advice via the Hive app - where users can also check their solar potential by postcode for free.

For more information, visit: https://www.hivehome.com/discover-hive/smart-energy/solar-sweet-spots