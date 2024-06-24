Lincolnshire Shared Ownership homes provider showcases stunning new three-bedroom home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Platform Home Ownership is shining a spotlight on one of its new Shared Ownership homes available at its Tudor Reach development in Kirton in Lindsey, Lincolnshire.

Tudor Reach features a mixture of two- and three-bedroom Shared Ownership homes available in multiple styles, all with space and practicality for a variety of home seekers, built by Allison Homes.

One of the stunning new homes available is The Nettleham, a three-bedroom semi-detached property featuring a spacious kitchen that boasts French doors that open right onto the beautiful turfed garden. Completing the downstairs of the home, there is a modern open plan living and dining room.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The Nettleham Home Style at Tudor Reach

The home is fully-fitted with central heating and double-glazed windows, while there is allocated parking and a 10-year build warranty, all of which comes as standard with all Platform Home Ownership properties.

The three-bedroom Nettleham house style at Tudor Reach is priced from £72,000 and available through Shared Ownership.

Shared Ownership allows homebuyers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

Donna Gadd, Area Sales Manager at Platform, said: “We’re very proud of the homes here at Tudor Reach. They’re situated in a fantastic location for a variety of home seekers, and all built to a phenomenal standard by our partner Allison Homes.

“The Nettleham house style in particular has been very well received by home seekers and we’re very excited to be able to shine a spotlight on this lovely three-bedroom semi-detached home.

“We strongly recommend Lincolnshire property seekers talk to our friendly sales team to discuss any queries they may have.”

Kirton in Lindsey is surrounded with beautiful scenery and steeped in a rich local history. This sought-after location offers both the peace and quiet of small town living and a wealth of modern amenities, including a local high street and marketplace which is home to several independent shops, a town garden complete with a cosy café, two popular pubs and plenty of local takeaways.

There are also convenient transport links to Hull, Scunthorpe, Humberside, Peterborough and Lincoln.

Prices start from £59,150 for a 35% share on homes available at Tudor Reach.* For further details on Tudor Reach, please visit www.platformhomeownership.com/development/tudor-reach or call the team on 0333 200 7304.