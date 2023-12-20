Register
STAR PROPERTY: Attractive four-bedroom period home with three-bedroom annexe

​This week’s Star Property is an attractive four bedroom, period home with a three bedroom detached annexe.
By David Seymour
Published 20th Dec 2023, 14:08 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 14:12 GMT

​Llewellyn House is located in Wigtoft, near Boston.

To the ground floor, it comprises: entrance hall, dining room, lounge, study (currently used as a fifth bedroom), hallway, dining kitchen with French doors, pantry, conservatory, utility, office, WC, and storage spaces. Upstairs, alongside the four bedrooms (one of which has a dressing room and ensuite facilities), is the family bathroom.

The home has undergone extensive renovations, including the addition of uPVC sash windows and updated electrics and heating.

The sale also includes a three-bedroom detached annexe. To the ground-floor, it comprises: entrance lobby, WC, kitchen, dining room, lounge, and conservatory. Upstairs, in addition to the three bedrooms, is a bathroom. The annexe also has its own enclosed garden and attached double garage.

In addition to the two dwellings, the garage and gardens, the grounds also include a large custom-built workshop.

Llewellyn House and Llewellyn House Annexe are on the market for £775,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents on 01205 336122.

The dining room.

The dining room. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The lounge.

The lounge. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The kitchen.

The kitchen. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The dining section of the kitchen.

The dining section of the kitchen. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

