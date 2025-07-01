STAR PROPERTY: Contemporary four-bedroom family home, filled with space and light

Bridge House is situated in Gipsey Bridge, near Boston.

Finished to an exceptionally high standard, features included: LED lighting inside and out, porcelain floor tiles with underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, and anthracite aluminium windows.

To the ground floor, the home comprises: an entrance hall, with open-tread, solid-oak staircase to the first floor; an open-plan living/dining/kitchen, with bi-folding doors to the front, side and rear; and a utility room, with cloakroom off.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom features an en suite bathroom, a dressing room, and bi-folding doors to a balcony.

The floor is completed by three other double bedrooms (one with an en suite shower room), a bathroom, and a study area.

Outside, features include: a double garage (with solar panels), accessible from the utility room; a split-level porcelain patio and sun terrace; and enclosed lawns.

Bridge House is on the market for £575,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston, on 01205 336122.

Pictures: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

