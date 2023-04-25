Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
4 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
5 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
5 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62
Bycroft House, Louth.Bycroft House, Louth.
Bycroft House, Louth.

STAR PROPERTY: Five bed family home in Lincolnshire with self-contained annexe, recently extended to create substantial open-plan area

​This week’s Star Property is a five-bedroom family home with self-contained annexe.

By David Seymour
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST

Byford House is located in the heart of Louth, in Eastgate.

Originally built in the 1950s, the home has been thoughtfully extended and improved over the years. A 2021 extension, for instance, created a substantial open-plan kitchen/dining room, with large Velux windows and bifold doors that open onto the garden.

The ground floor of the main part of the home comprises: a wide, tiled entrance hall; a drawing room with bay window and feature fireplace; an office; and the kitchen/dining room with adjoining pantry, utility and WC. The adjourning annexe, meanwhile, features two en suite bedrooms and a kitchen/living area.

On the first floor, there are three double bedrooms (two of which have en suite shower rooms) and a family bathroom with art deco style suite.The property occupies a generous plot, enclosed by a range of mature trees, and is set back from the road behind a sizeable gravel driveway with space for several vehicles. To the rear, alongside the garden, features include a raised patio and a workshop and potting shed.

Byford House is on the market with a guide price of £850,000. Enquires to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

The open plan kitchen/dining room.

1. Bycroft House, Louth

The open plan kitchen/dining room. Photo: Contributor

A closer look at the kitchen area.

2. Bycroft House, Louth

A closer look at the kitchen area. Photo: Contributor

The dining area.

3. Bycroft House, Louth

The dining area. Photo: Contributor

The drawing room.

4. Bycroft House, Louth

The drawing room. Photo: Contributor

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LincolnshireEastgateLincolnSavills