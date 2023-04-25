STAR PROPERTY: Five bed family home in Lincolnshire with self-contained annexe, recently extended to create substantial open-plan area

​This week’s Star Property is a five-bedroom family home with self-contained annexe.

Byford House is located in the heart of Louth, in Eastgate.

Originally built in the 1950s, the home has been thoughtfully extended and improved over the years. A 2021 extension, for instance, created a substantial open-plan kitchen/dining room, with large Velux windows and bifold doors that open onto the garden.

The ground floor of the main part of the home comprises: a wide, tiled entrance hall; a drawing room with bay window and feature fireplace; an office; and the kitchen/dining room with adjoining pantry, utility and WC. The adjourning annexe, meanwhile, features two en suite bedrooms and a kitchen/living area.

On the first floor, there are three double bedrooms (two of which have en suite shower rooms) and a family bathroom with art deco style suite.The property occupies a generous plot, enclosed by a range of mature trees, and is set back from the road behind a sizeable gravel driveway with space for several vehicles. To the rear, alongside the garden, features include a raised patio and a workshop and potting shed.

Byford House is on the market with a guide price of £850,000. Enquires to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

1 . Bycroft House, Louth The open plan kitchen/dining room. Photo: Contributor

2 . Bycroft House, Louth A closer look at the kitchen area. Photo: Contributor

3 . Bycroft House, Louth The dining area. Photo: Contributor

4 . Bycroft House, Louth The drawing room. Photo: Contributor

Next Page Page 1 of 3