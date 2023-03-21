Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
39 minutes ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
2 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
2 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
6 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
8 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
Waverley House, Walesby
Waverley House, Walesby
Waverley House, Walesby

STAR PROPERTY: Five-bedroom home with detached studio/gym and south-facing balcony overlooking the Lincolnshire Wolds

​This week’s Star Property is a five bedroom home boasting stunning views across the Lincolnshire Wolds set within grounds of two acres.

By David Seymour
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:21 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:31 GMT

Waverley House is located in Walesby, near Market Rasen.

Built in the 1990s, the property has undergone a comprehensive renovation in recent years and includes such features as exposed brick and timber beams, solid wood doors and frames, and stone-tiled bath and shower rooms.

The ground floor comprises an expansive entrance hall set over two levels, a living room with adjoining snug, an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, a family room, an office, a cloakroom with WC, a boiler room/laundry, and a separate porch entrance.

Upstairs, there is a principal bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a south facing balcony and en suite shower room, a further en-suite double bedroom and three additional bedrooms sharing a family bathroom.

Outside there are landscaped gardens, a south facing terrace for outdoor entertaining, a detached studio/gym and a double garage with stores.

The house is on the market with a guide price of £995,000.

For enquiries, contact Savills in Lincoln on 01522 508900.

The kitchen/breakfast room.

1. Waverley House, Walesby

The kitchen/breakfast room. Photo: Contributor

The dining room.

2. Waverley House, Walesby

The dining room. Photo: Contributor

The living room with adjoining snug.

3. Waverley House, Walesby

The living room with adjoining snug. Photo: Contributor

The office.

4. Waverley House, Walesby

The office. Photo: Contributor

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
LincolnSavills