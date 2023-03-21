STAR PROPERTY: Five-bedroom home with detached studio/gym and south-facing balcony overlooking the Lincolnshire Wolds

​This week’s Star Property is a five bedroom home boasting stunning views across the Lincolnshire Wolds set within grounds of two acres.

Waverley House is located in Walesby, near Market Rasen.

Built in the 1990s, the property has undergone a comprehensive renovation in recent years and includes such features as exposed brick and timber beams, solid wood doors and frames, and stone-tiled bath and shower rooms.

The ground floor comprises an expansive entrance hall set over two levels, a living room with adjoining snug, an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, a family room, an office, a cloakroom with WC, a boiler room/laundry, and a separate porch entrance.

Upstairs, there is a principal bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a south facing balcony and en suite shower room, a further en-suite double bedroom and three additional bedrooms sharing a family bathroom.

Outside there are landscaped gardens, a south facing terrace for outdoor entertaining, a detached studio/gym and a double garage with stores.

The house is on the market with a guide price of £995,000.

For enquiries, contact Savills in Lincoln on 01522 508900.

1 . Waverley House, Walesby The kitchen/breakfast room. Photo: Contributor

2 . Waverley House, Walesby The dining room. Photo: Contributor

3 . Waverley House, Walesby The living room with adjoining snug. Photo: Contributor

4 . Waverley House, Walesby The office. Photo: Contributor