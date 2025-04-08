STAR PROPERTY: Former historic chapel and school house in tranquil surroundings near Lincolnshire coastline

By David Seymour
Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 11:54 BST
​This week’s Star Property is a former Wesleyan Chapel and school house in tranquil surroundings near the Lincolnshire coastline.

The characterful property is situated in the hamlet of Leverton Outgate, off the A52 between Boston and Skegness.

Rich in history, it combines a former chapel (dating back to 1866) and an ex-school house (thought to have been added in 1900).

It comprises: an entrance hallway; a study; an open-plan living room/kitchen with a raised dining area; a utility room; a garden room with French doors to the side; a former school room/games room with steps leading to a storage and child's play area; a bathroom with a slipper-style freestanding bath; three double bedrooms; and a shower room.

Features include: Wooden floors throughout, high ceilings, and stained glass windows.

Outside, stand-out elements include: a wrought-iron hand-gate, set within wrought-iron railings; a cottage-style garden; paddock views; a greenhouse; a shed; a small vintage caravan; and a garden studio with a caravan-style toilet.​

The property is on the market for £325,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents on 01205 336122.

