STAR PROPERTY: Luxurious four/five bedroom home, with two annexes, listed with guide price of £1m-£1.2m

By David Seymour
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 13:46 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 14:39 BST
This week’s Star Property is a luxurious four/five-bedroom home, featuring two self-contained annexes, listed with a guide price of £1m-£1.2m.

The spacious residence is based in a semi-rural setting near Skegness, on grounds of about 6.5 acres.

To the ground floor, the main part of the home comprises: a reception hall, with sweeping staircase and four chandeliers; a dual-aspect front lounge, with sandstone fireplace; a rear lounge, with French doors to a terrace; a dining room; a games room; an office; a 30ft granite dining kitchen; a laundry/utility; an inner hall, with WC off and door to the garden; and a bedroom with en-suite bath and shower room.

Upstairs, there is a galleried landing, the principal bedroom (with sitting area/bedroom, dressing room, and en suite bath and shower room), and a second bedroom (also with an en suite bath and shower room).

The ground-floor annexe includes a kitchen, a wet room, a WC and a room used for bed-sitting or as a sun lounge. The first-floor annexe features a living room, a kitchen area, a sitting area, a bedroom, and a bathroom.

Both annexes (and the garages) are accessed via a side entrance hall.

Outside, features include: a triple garage, a double garage, a pond (with central fountain and two waterfalls running from a shrubbery), landscaped grounds, and fenced paddocks.

Enquiries to HomeMove Estate Agents on 1754 661321.

The gated, walled entrance to the property.

1. Mill Lane, Skegness

The gated, walled entrance to the property. Photo: Contributor

The reception hall.

2. Mill Lane, Skegness

The reception hall. Photo: Contributor

The dining kitchen.

3. Mill Lane, Skegness

The dining kitchen. Photo: Contributor

Another angle on the dining kitchen.

4. Mill Lane, Skegness

Another angle on the dining kitchen. Photo: Contributor

