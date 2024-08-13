STAR PROPERTY: Newly constructed five-bed family home with triple garage in picturesque location

Ferndale is situated in Goulceby, between Horncastle and Louth.

The newly constructed home includes a host of ‘green’ features, including: underfloor heating on the ground floor, an air source heat pump, and 16 solar panels. Helped by these, it has a predicted energy performance certificate rating of A, the highest available.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a grand entrance hall with oak staircase, WC, cloak room, a study with log burner, a snug with log burner, a living room with double doors to the garden, an orangery-style dining room, a kitchen breakfast room, and a utility room with washing machine and dryer.

Upstairs, the five bedrooms are located, two of which have en suite shower rooms. A family bathroom completes the floor.

Outside, features include: a gated private driveway with parking for multiple vehicles; a triple garage with WC and a heated games room; and a south-facing garden, laid to lawn with far-reaching views.

Ferndale is on the market with a guide price of £995,000. Enquiries to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

