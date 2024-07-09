Ashley House, in Manby.Ashley House, in Manby.
STAR PROPERTY: Old and new combine in charming thatched cottage believed to date from the 1600s

By David Seymour
Published 9th Jul 2024, 13:08 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 13:26 BST
This week’s Star Property is a charming thatched cottage, believed to date back to the 1600s.

The three-bedroom home is situated in Manby, near Louth.

It has recently undergone a sympathetic modernisation, with touches including: Karndean-engineered wood flooring; stained glass detailing; and a Wren kitchen with Bosch appliances. The thatched roof, meanwhile, was recovered in 2020.

To the ground floor, it comprises: An expansive living room area, with large brick fireplace and an open staircase in the middle, separating the sitting and dining areas; the kitchen, with breakfast bar; a double bedroom room, with ensuite shower room; and a family bathroom.

Upstairs, there are two further double bedrooms on either side of a landing, which is currently used as a study.

This home is set within attractive, fully enclosed gardens, of which the property forms one side.

Outside, other features include a large paved terrace and a summerhouse.

The property is on the market for offers in excess of £325,000. Enquiries to Savills, Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

