STAR PROPERTY: £1.2m former vicarage with rare Grade II* listing and self-contained annexe
As a grade II* listed building, it is classed by Historic England as ‘particularly important’ and ‘of more than special interest’ – only 5.8 per cent of listed buildings are grade II*.
The fully refurbished home boasts: five double bedrooms, one en suite; four reception rooms, including a triple-aspect garden room with French doors; a kitchen breakfast room with walk-in pantry; a utility room; two shower rooms; two bathrooms; an attic; and a cellar. Features include large sash windows and period fireplaces.
In addition to the main building, the 4.6 acre plot is home to a self-contained annex. This boasts: an open-plan, fitted kitchen; a living room corner suite; an en suite bedroom; and a marble-tiled bathroom.
Other features in the grounds include an oak-framed cart lodge with room for four cars, and two large timber summerhouses.
The property is on the market with a guide price of £1.2m. Enquiries to Fine & Country on 01522 287008.