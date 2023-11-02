STAR PROPERTY: Striking four-bed home with such features as a full height window and principal bedroom with balcony

This week’s Star Property is a striking new build with such standout features as a full height window, a galleried landing, and master bedroom with balcony.

The Gables is located in Fen Road, Stickford, between Boston and Spilsby.

Inside, it comprises: an entrance hall spanning the ground and first floors, a lounge, a study, a snug, an open-plan living/dining/kitchen with walk-in pantry, a utility room, a cloakroom, four bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

In addition to the full height window to the front, there are floor-to-ceiling windows in the lounge, study, and snug.

The living/dining/kitchen room includes bi-fold doors to the side and rear and such features as an island unit with under-counter sink and mixer tap, cupboards and integrated dishwasher, and breakfast bar to one side, with more cupboards underneath.

The principal bedroom includes an ensuite, a walk-in wardrobe, and French doors leading to a balcony.

Outside, there is a block paved area providing off-road parking, a garage, and a rear garden with patio.

The Gables in the market for £585,000. Enquiries to Newton Fallowell on 01790 755222 (Instagram: @newtonfallowell_b.s.h)

