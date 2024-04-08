Telecare users must switch to digital before it’s too late

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since September 2023 they have been installing Digital Lifelines which run off a SIM card and don’t require a landline telephone. However, customers with analogue lifelines are being encouraged to upgrade their existing units so that calls can be made via digital networks.

Hannah Chandler, Telecare Team Leader at LHP, said: “We are committed to putting the wellbeing of our customers first and providing the best service possible.

“Future-proofing our care line service by installing Digital Lifelines well in advance of the switchover in 2025 enables us to enhance the care we offer and continue to support both our team and our users far into the future. It will also save our customers time and money further down the line.

“For customers with our Analogue Lifelines, we can help make the switchover process as easy and affordable as possible by upgrading their existing unit. They should contact us as soon as they are made aware that their existing service is being transitioned by their provider to ensure their telecare continues as normal.”

Telecare services are the key to independent living for lots of people with almost two million users in the UK.

Lincolnshire Telecare Service helps vulnerable individuals of all ages to live independently at home using remote monitoring technology, this includes a Lifeline which comes with a wearable pendant. They also provide other equipment such as sensors. This provides not just the customer, but the customer’s loved ones with peace of mind that help is at hand 24/7.

When the lifeline or sensors are activated, users are connected to specially trained call handlers, based at the LHP Monitoring Centre in Boston, who can quickly organise the appropriate support or assistance. Additional services include daily calls for medication reminders and wellbeing checks.

The benefits of upgrading to the new digital system include improved reliability, enhanced functionality, integration with other technologies, cost efficiency and future-proofing.