Sum donated to community pool

Valuable funds have been presented to Billinghay and District Community Pool following a pre-pandemic fundraiser.

The volunteer-run community venture received the sum – £350 – from the Billinghay and District Twinning Association.

It was raised during an event held by the association prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

While the pool has been open this year, rules designed to stop the spread of Covid-9 have meant that numbers have been reduced and income affected.

The association is another organisation in the village to have been affected by the pandemic – it has not been able to exchange visits with its French counterparts and nothing is planned until May 2022.