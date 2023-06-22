Register
Council leader praises success of Lincolnshire show

The leader of Lincolnshire Council, has claimed the first day of the Lincolnshire Show to be a great success.
By Daniel Jaines
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

Coun Martin Hill commended the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society for their excellent organisation of the event, which attracted a large crowd and offered a variety of activities and exhibits.

He said: “It’s been very successful for the show in general as loads of people are here and I think the society have done a marvellous job again.”

Coun Hill highlighted the importance of the show for the local food industry.

Coun Rob Waltham Coun Philip Jackson and Coun Martin Hill at the 2023 Lincolnshire Show. Picture: Local Democracy ServiceCoun Rob Waltham Coun Philip Jackson and Coun Martin Hill at the 2023 Lincolnshire Show. Picture: Local Democracy Service
Coun Rob Waltham Coun Philip Jackson and Coun Martin Hill at the 2023 Lincolnshire Show. Picture: Local Democracy Service

He mentioned Food Valley, a sub-committee of the Lincolnshire Enterprise Partnership, which aims to bring together those involved in the food industry in Lincolnshire.

The goal is to share ideas and work together to improve their businesses and promote Lincolnshire.

Coun Hill said: “We heard some really important inspiring stuff about how businesses involved in food, in Lincolnshire, are moving forward with technology and new ideas.”

He also had a meeting with Mark Spencer, farming minister, discussing the changing subsidy regime for farmers and the balance between environmental concerns and food production.

Coun Hill concluded the interview on a positive note, expressing confidence in the future of Lincolnshire’s farming industry and the role it plays in providing food internationally.

He said: “I think there is a bright future. It will be a big period of change but I’m confident that providing food internationally across the world will still remain a big issue and obviously farming in Lincolnshire in particular, has a massive role to play in that.”

The first day of the Lincolnshire Show was a spectacle of diverse attractions and events. From dazzling aerial displays to live cooking masterclasses in the Lincolnshire Kitchen, there was something for everyone.

The showground was filled with a variety of stalls offering delicious food, the latest fashion from well-known retailers, and unique displays celebrating agricultural heritage.

The show’s second and final day is today.

